Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | 23andMe Holding Co. (ME)

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) went up by 10.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -11.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ :ME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for 23andMe Holding Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $2.58 above the current price. ME currently public float of 437.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ME was 3.81M shares.

ME’s Market Performance

ME stocks went down by -11.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.82% and a quarterly performance of -42.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for 23andMe Holding Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.49% for ME stocks with a simple moving average of -10.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $6 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ME reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ME, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ME Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -59.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from Hillan Kenneth J., who sale 8,753 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Aug 24. After this action, Hillan Kenneth J. now owns 196,083 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $31,861 using the latest closing price.

Lovell Evan, the Director of 23andMe Holding Co., purchase 11,467 shares at $4.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Lovell Evan is holding 11,467 shares at $50,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.02 for the present operating margin

+39.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co. stands at -79.99. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.