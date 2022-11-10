Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) went down by -13.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s stock price has collected -18.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ :RENT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rent the Runway Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.20, which is $5.76 above the current price. RENT currently public float of 58.80M and currently shorts hold a 9.93% / 5.65 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENT was 1.03M shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT stocks went down by -18.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.27% and a quarterly performance of -72.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.82% for RENT stocks with a simple moving average of -67.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RENT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RENT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RENT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

RENT Trading at -43.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -28.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7908. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -82.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Donato Brian, who sale 10,098 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Nov 02. After this action, Donato Brian now owns 537,995 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $18,303 using the latest closing price.

Schembri Cara, the GC & Secretary of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 893 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schembri Cara is holding 203,001 shares at $1,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.01 for the present operating margin

+4.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -104.18. Equity return is now at value -374.80, with -47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.