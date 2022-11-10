OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OSUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSUR is at 0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.58, which is $0.92 above the current price. OSUR currently public float of 69.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.28% / 2.90 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSUR was 788.25K shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OSUR stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.65% and a quarterly performance of 1.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for OraSure Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.93% for OSUR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSUR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OSUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSUR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw -49.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from LANCASTER RONNY B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, LANCASTER RONNY B now owns 104,782 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Aspinall Mara G., the Director of OraSure Technologies Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Aspinall Mara G. is holding 77,218 shares at $25,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.99 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -9.84. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.