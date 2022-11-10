Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ :PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.06, which is $2.49 above the current price. PAA currently public float of 451.88M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% / 5.18 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAA was 5.23M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.33% and a quarterly performance of 5.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for PAA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

PAA Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+5.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.38. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.