Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 3.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.82.

DNN currently public float of 810.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% / 6.73 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.21M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went up by 3.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.46% and a quarterly performance of -3.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.15% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.09% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2095. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.