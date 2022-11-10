Is Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) a Keeper?

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) went down by -9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s stock price has collected -6.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYO) Right Now?

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 454.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Payoneer Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.33, which is $2.9 above the current price. PAYO currently public float of 294.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYO was 4.97M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stocks went down by -6.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly performance of 19.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Payoneer Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.93% for PAYO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6.50 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYO reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PAYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYO, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PAYO Trading at -9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Galit Scott H., who sale 12,880 shares at the price of $6.74 back on Nov 08. After this action, Galit Scott H. now owns 1,513,067 shares of Payoneer Global Inc., valued at $86,811 using the latest closing price.

Goldman Tsafi, the Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr of Payoneer Global Inc., sale 3,637 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Goldman Tsafi is holding 316,732 shares at $24,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.55 for the present operating margin

+74.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc. stands at -7.18. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.