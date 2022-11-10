Is LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) a Keeper?

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) went up by 17.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.32. The company’s stock price has collected 6.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE :RAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.44, which is $16.27 above the current price. RAMP currently public float of 65.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% / 3.67 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAMP was 746.09K shares.

RAMP’s Market Performance

RAMP stocks went up by 6.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.39% and a quarterly performance of -19.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.29% for RAMP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAMP reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for RAMP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RAMP, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

RAMP Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.57. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw -61.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from TOMLIN DEBORA B, who purchase 528 shares at the price of $18.92 back on Sep 23. After this action, TOMLIN DEBORA B now owns 22,748 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $9,990 using the latest closing price.

BATTELLE JOHN L., the Director of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., purchase 236 shares at $21.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that BATTELLE JOHN L. is holding 34,467 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.12 for the present operating margin

+72.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -6.40. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.