Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went down by -4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.35. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Workhorse Keeps Sales Guidance but Tightens Range of Vehicles It Will Make in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is $3.16 above the current price. WKHS currently public float of 157.39M and currently shorts hold a 25.79% / 12.43 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 3.26M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.25% and a quarterly performance of -32.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Workhorse Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.93% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WKHS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

WKHS Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw -38.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Mader Pamela S., who purchase 12,600 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Mar 15. After this action, Mader Pamela S. now owns 53,508 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $40,050 using the latest closing price.

March Stanley Raymond, the VP, Business Development of Workhorse Group Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that March Stanley Raymond is holding 42,000 shares at $47,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Equity return is now at value -176.50, with -115.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.