Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 17.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $345.55. The company’s stock price has collected -14.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/22/22 that Give Bill.com Its Due

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

BILL currently public float of 101.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 2.22M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went down by -14.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.01% and a quarterly performance of -34.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for Bill.com Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.72% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of -26.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $190 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BILL, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

BILL Trading at -14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.16. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw -60.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 6,008 shares at the price of $104.10 back on Nov 07. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 24,625 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $625,436 using the latest closing price.

Aji Rajesh A., the CLO & CCO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 1,562 shares at $123.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Aji Rajesh A. is holding 4,100 shares at $192,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.