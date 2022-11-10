Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) went down by -12.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s stock price has collected -19.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HRTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.08, which is $12.07 above the current price. HRTX currently public float of 118.50M and currently shorts hold a 24.62% / 9.38 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRTX was 3.11M shares.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX stocks went down by -19.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.73% and a quarterly performance of -38.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for Heron Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.78% for HRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at -26.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -19.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -19.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -67.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from MANHARD KIMBERLY, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $4.76 back on May 03. After this action, MANHARD KIMBERLY now owns 10,872 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,154 using the latest closing price.

Christian Waage, the Director of Heron Therapeutics Inc., sale 300 shares at $9.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Christian Waage is holding 3,200 shares at $2,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.42 for the present operating margin

+46.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -255.58. Equity return is now at value -457.70, with -77.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.