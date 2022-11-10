Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s stock price has collected 4.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :GXO) Right Now?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for GXO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.44, which is $26.95 above the current price. GXO currently public float of 116.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% / 3.23 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GXO was 1.12M shares.

GXO’s Market Performance

GXO stocks went up by 4.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.91% and a quarterly performance of -27.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for GXO Logistics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.39% for GXO stocks with a simple moving average of -31.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $70 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GXO reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for GXO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GXO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

GXO Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.57. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc. saw -59.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from BRADLEY S JACOBS, who sale 5,167,500 shares at the price of $48.35 back on Aug 11. After this action, BRADLEY S JACOBS now owns 1,300,701 shares of GXO Logistics Inc., valued at $249,848,625 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the 10% Owner of GXO Logistics Inc., sale 5,447,500 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Jacobs Private Equity, LLC is holding 6,468,201 shares at $311,814,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.20 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc. stands at +1.93. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.