Here’s Our Rant About Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) went up by 43.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.42. The company’s stock price has collected -11.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that India-Focused Payments Company Ebix Races to Raise Cash Against Debt Deadline

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ :EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBIX is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ebix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.50, which is $76.49 above the current price. EBIX currently public float of 24.26M and currently shorts hold a 25.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBIX was 284.01K shares.

EBIX’s Market Performance

EBIX stocks went down by -11.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.77% and a quarterly performance of -35.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for Ebix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.51% for EBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBIX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for EBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

EBIX Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +23.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX rose by +32.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -47.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.