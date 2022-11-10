Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Just Got Our Attention

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.84. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Enphase Stock Is Climbing. It Beat Expectations on Strong Demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 138.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.42.

ENPH currently public float of 133.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% / 1.21 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.69M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.32% and a quarterly performance of -2.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.20% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 31.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $292. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENPH, setting the target price at $281 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.50. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 55.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Yang Mandy, who sale 9,454 shares at the price of $297.54 back on Oct 27. After this action, Yang Mandy now owns 88,399 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $2,812,913 using the latest closing price.

MORA RICHARD, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $308.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that MORA RICHARD is holding 1,600 shares at $4,014,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 65.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.