Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went down by -1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.21. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that The 10 most influential investors in the market today

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE :TDOC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is at 0.97.

TDOC currently public float of 160.27M and currently shorts hold a 20.64% / 7.13 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDOC was 4.64M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.30% and a quarterly performance of -29.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for TDOC stocks with a simple moving average of -39.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to TDOC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

TDOC Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.44. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -70.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Geshuri Arnnon, who sale 527 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Oct 31. After this action, Geshuri Arnnon now owns 76,715 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $15,575 using the latest closing price.

Trencher Daniel, the SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Trencher Daniel is holding 24,408 shares at $24,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -50.60 for asset returns.