Can PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Remain Competitive?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.07. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ :PCAR) Right Now?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for PACCAR Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

PCAR currently public float of 341.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% / 1.66 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCAR was 1.84M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.00% and a quarterly performance of 7.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for PACCAR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.85% for PCAR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $102 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PCAR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

PCAR Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.93. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from SCHIPPERS HARRIE, who sale 29,052 shares at the price of $95.64 back on Oct 28. After this action, SCHIPPERS HARRIE now owns 53,246 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $2,778,632 using the latest closing price.

FEIGHT R PRESTON, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of PACCAR Inc, sale 13,900 shares at $95.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that FEIGHT R PRESTON is holding 62,377 shares at $1,331,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 8.60 for asset returns.