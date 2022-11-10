Buy or Sell Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) went down by -23.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s stock price has collected -33.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ :VCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCEL is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vericel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $23.75 above the current price. VCEL currently public float of 46.84M and currently shorts hold a 15.14% / 15.71 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCEL was 451.65K shares.

VCEL’s Market Performance

VCEL stocks went down by -33.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.40% and a quarterly performance of -34.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Vericel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.99% for VCEL stocks with a simple moving average of -40.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCEL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for VCEL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

VCEL Trading at -28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -27.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL fell by -33.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.88. In addition, Vericel Corporation saw -55.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from SIEGAL JONATHAN, who sale 331 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Oct 14. After this action, SIEGAL JONATHAN now owns 875 shares of Vericel Corporation, valued at $8,431 using the latest closing price.

GILMAN STEVEN C, the Director of Vericel Corporation, sale 900 shares at $30.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that GILMAN STEVEN C is holding 5,200 shares at $27,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.03 for the present operating margin

+67.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corporation stands at -4.78. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.