A Lesson to Learn: Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went down by -8.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE :RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.13.

The average price from analysts is $37.74, which is $11.18 above the current price. RRC currently public float of 234.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% / 2.61 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRC was 4.21M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stocks went down by -3.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of -21.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Range Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.47% for RRC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $38 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to RRC, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

RRC Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.75. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 49.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.65 back on Aug 26. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 80,801 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $173,255 using the latest closing price.

Spiller Reginal, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $31.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spiller Reginal is holding 10,685 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.46 for the present operating margin

+42.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +11.20. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.