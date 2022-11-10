A Lesson to Learn: Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went down by -5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company’s stock price has collected -16.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.60, which is $3.37 above the current price. ARDX currently shorts hold a – / 2.26 ratio of the float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 3.52M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went down by -16.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.77% and a quarterly performance of 37.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.41% for Ardelyx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.23% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2021.

ARDX Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4275. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Blanks Robert, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Oct 05. After this action, Blanks Robert now owns 195,827 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Rosenbaum David P. is holding 89,369 shares at $2,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1528.63 for the present operating margin

+45.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1566.46. Equity return is now at value -191.70, with -92.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.