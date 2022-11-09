We Analyzed the Future Direction of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), Here is What We Found

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) went up by 26.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/24/20 that Bank Applications Get a Coronavirus Boost

Is It Worth Investing in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :OPRT) Right Now?

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Oportun Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.07, which is $6.81 above the current price. OPRT currently public float of 30.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPRT was 309.72K shares.

OPRT’s Market Performance

OPRT stocks went down by -3.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.94% and a quarterly performance of -28.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.18% for Oportun Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.74% for OPRT stocks with a simple moving average of -48.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for OPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPRT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $24 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRT reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for OPRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPRT, setting the target price at $24.50 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

OPRT Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.61%, as shares surge +21.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRT fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Oportun Financial Corporation saw -74.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRT starting from ALVAREZ AIDA, who sale 18,181 shares at the price of $11.46 back on Jun 02. After this action, ALVAREZ AIDA now owns 18,874 shares of Oportun Financial Corporation, valued at $208,354 using the latest closing price.

Miramontes Louis, the Director of Oportun Financial Corporation, sale 5,357 shares at $13.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Miramontes Louis is holding 13,517 shares at $73,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oportun Financial Corporation stands at +7.56. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.