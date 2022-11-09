We Analyzed the Future Direction of First Advantage Corporation (FA), Here is What We Found

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) went up by 18.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.60. The company’s stock price has collected -11.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ :FA) Right Now?

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for First Advantage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.29, which is $8.41 above the current price. FA currently public float of 147.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FA was 479.29K shares.

FA’s Market Performance

FA stocks went down by -11.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.31% and a quarterly performance of -20.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for First Advantage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for FA stocks with a simple moving average of -18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

FA Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FA fell by -11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, First Advantage Corporation saw -35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FA starting from SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., who sale 83,666 shares at the price of $19.48 back on Nov 17. After this action, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of First Advantage Corporation, valued at $1,629,814 using the latest closing price.

SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., the Director of First Advantage Corporation, sale 60,125 shares at $19.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. is holding 8,337 shares at $1,162,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.96 for the present operating margin

+24.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Advantage Corporation stands at +2.25. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.