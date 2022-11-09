Wall Street Pummels Histogen Inc. (HSTO) After Recent Earnings Report

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went up by 54.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock price has collected -22.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 1.30.

HSTO currently public float of 2.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% / 0.19 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 426.78K shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -22.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.36% and a quarterly performance of -55.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Histogen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.98% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -50.99% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2278. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -85.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1497.77 for the present operating margin

+78.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -1448.64. Equity return is now at value -58.00, with -42.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.