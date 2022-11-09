Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Just Got Our Attention

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) went down by -16.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -23.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VERB) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERB is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Verb Technology Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is $3.08 above the current price. VERB currently public float of 87.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERB was 1.30M shares.
VERB’s Market Performance
VERB stocks went down by -23.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.82% and a quarterly performance of -67.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.21% for Verb Technology Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.96% for VERB stocks with a simple moving average of -73.87% for the last 200 days.
VERB Trading at -58.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.82% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.24%, as shares sank -56.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.00% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB fell by -23.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2900. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -85.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for VERB
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -320.33 for the present operating margin
- +41.27 for the gross margin
The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -327.69. Equity return is now at value -167.20, with -75.40 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.