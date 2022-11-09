The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Just Got Our Attention

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went down by -7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.68. The company’s stock price has collected -21.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

VGFC currently public float of 94.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 935.70K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went down by -21.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.00% and a quarterly performance of -64.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.79% for The Very Good Food Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.58% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -73.39% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -39.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.98%, as shares sank -29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC fell by -21.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1018. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -89.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.