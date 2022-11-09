SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) went up by 31.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s stock price has collected 34.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :SKYT) Right Now?

SKYT currently public float of 9.61M and currently shorts hold a 18.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYT was 341.20K shares.

SKYT’s Market Performance

SKYT stocks went up by 34.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.96% and a quarterly performance of -32.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for SkyWater Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.69% for SKYT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYT reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SKYT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SKYT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

SKYT Trading at 30.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +64.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT rose by +34.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw -29.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Unterseher Loren A, who sale 88,084 shares at the price of $8.66 back on Sep 16. After this action, Unterseher Loren A now owns 21,960,324 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc., valued at $763,160 using the latest closing price.

CMI Oxbow Partners, LLC, the Director of SkyWater Technology Inc., sale 88,084 shares at $8.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that CMI Oxbow Partners, LLC is holding 21,960,324 shares at $763,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.73 for the present operating margin

-4.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -31.13. Equity return is now at value -120.80, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.