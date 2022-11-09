Rover Group Inc. (ROVR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) went up by 13.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ROVR) Right Now?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 114.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rover Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.13, which is $1.04 above the current price. ROVR currently public float of 163.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROVR was 380.19K shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

ROVR stocks went up by 5.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.42% and a quarterly performance of 16.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Rover Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.64% for ROVR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROVR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for ROVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROVR, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

ROVR Trading at 20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw -52.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from EASTERLY AARON, who sale 30,184 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Sep 12. After this action, EASTERLY AARON now owns 3,254,668 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $124,056 using the latest closing price.

Wickers Charles, the Chief Financial Officer of Rover Group Inc., sale 3,801 shares at $4.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Wickers Charles is holding 20,891 shares at $15,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.15 for the present operating margin

+69.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc. stands at -58.31. Equity return is now at value -27.30, with -15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.