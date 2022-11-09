Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) went down by -11.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.01. The company’s stock price has collected -35.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Orbital Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $2.5 above the current price. OIG currently public float of 97.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIG was 1.22M shares.

OIG’s Market Performance

OIG stocks went down by -35.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.83% and a quarterly performance of -73.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.29% for Orbital Energy Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.41% for OIG stocks with a simple moving average of -75.26% for the last 200 days.

OIG Trading at -51.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.49%, as shares sank -41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG fell by -35.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3739. In addition, Orbital Energy Group Inc. saw -88.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.84 for the present operating margin

-2.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at -60.14. Equity return is now at value -138.90, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.