Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) went down by -11.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX :OBE) Right Now?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OBE is at 3.09.

OBE currently public float of 81.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OBE was 670.17K shares.

OBE’s Market Performance

OBE stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.50% and a quarterly performance of 2.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Obsidian Energy Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for OBE stocks with a simple moving average of 6.19% for the last 200 days.

OBE Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBE fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Obsidian Energy Ltd. saw 114.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+36.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Obsidian Energy Ltd. stands at +92.23. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.