Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went up by 12.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.12. The company’s stock price has collected 8.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.04.

VRNS currently public float of 108.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 1.23M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went up by 8.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.39% and a quarterly performance of -39.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Varonis Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.49% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of -44.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to VRNS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 01st of the current year.

VRNS Trading at -27.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.50. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw -61.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from O’Boyle James, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $16.72 back on Nov 07. After this action, O’Boyle James now owns 428,989 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $1,003,200 using the latest closing price.

Melamed Guy, the CFO and COO of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 14,285 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Melamed Guy is holding 465,951 shares at $249,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.