Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) went up by 25.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.26. The company’s stock price has collected 16.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ :NEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEO is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.89, which is $7.88 above the current price. NEO currently public float of 121.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEO was 1.33M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stocks went up by 16.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.49% and a quarterly performance of -25.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for NeoGenomics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.80% for NEO stocks with a simple moving average of -24.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

NEO Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +18.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +16.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw -73.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Bonello William, who sale 3,209 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Mar 07. After this action, Bonello William now owns 98,516 shares of NeoGenomics Inc., valued at $58,693 using the latest closing price.

McKenzie Kathryn B, the Chief Financial Officer of NeoGenomics Inc., sale 1,846 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that McKenzie Kathryn B is holding 11,689 shares at $64,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.66 for the present operating margin

+37.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -1.72. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.