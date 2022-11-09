Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went up by 10.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.00. The company’s stock price has collected -14.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Everbridge Stock Soars. Here’s the Reason Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.76.

The average price from analysts is $33.80, which is $9.91 above the current price. EVBG currently public float of 39.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 658.97K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went down by -14.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.85% and a quarterly performance of -23.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Everbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.18% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of -26.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVBG, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

EVBG Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.04. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -58.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from IRVIN VERNON, who sale 3,589 shares at the price of $31.14 back on Oct 03. After this action, IRVIN VERNON now owns 11,510 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $111,771 using the latest closing price.

Nigam Ajay, the Chief Product Officer of Everbridge Inc., sale 461 shares at $39.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Nigam Ajay is holding 16,914 shares at $17,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.58 for the present operating margin

+60.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -25.73. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.