Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went down by -13.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 9.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.19.

AREB currently public float of 4.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 1.88M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went up by 9.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of -60.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.77% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.79% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -75.80% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -26.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.74%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2796. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -94.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.56 for the present operating margin

+17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -618.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.