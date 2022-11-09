Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.04.

EW currently public float of 614.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 3.57M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.78% and a quarterly performance of -32.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.53% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of -30.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EW, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

EW Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.05. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -46.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from BOBO DONALD E JR, who sale 6,725 shares at the price of $68.46 back on Nov 08. After this action, BOBO DONALD E JR now owns 62,561 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $460,393 using the latest closing price.

Wood Larry L, the CVP, TAVR of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 7,242 shares at $68.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Wood Larry L is holding 202,232 shares at $496,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 17.20 for asset returns.