Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)?

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE :CVII) Right Now?

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CVII currently public float of 138.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% / 0.55 ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVII was 516.35K shares.

CVII’s Market Performance

CVII stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.71% and a quarterly performance of 1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.28% for Churchill Capital Corp VII. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for CVII stocks with a simple moving average of 1.65% for the last 200 days.

CVII Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVII fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp VII saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVII

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.