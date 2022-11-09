Is ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) a Keeper?

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) went down by -8.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $320.54. The company’s stock price has collected -13.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :SWAV) Right Now?

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 171.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is at 1.03.

SWAV currently public float of 35.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWAV was 518.02K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stocks went down by -13.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.29% and a quarterly performance of -8.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for ShockWave Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.65% for SWAV stocks with a simple moving average of 20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $165 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SWAV, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

SWAV Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.04. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc. saw 42.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $292.44 back on Oct 26. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 73,021 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc., valued at $1,169,760 using the latest closing price.

PUCKETT DAN, the Chief Financial Officer of ShockWave Medical Inc., sale 1,100 shares at $268.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that PUCKETT DAN is holding 39,938 shares at $295,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 15.30 for asset returns.