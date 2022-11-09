Is a Correction Looming Ahead for eBay Inc. (EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.58. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that EBay Stock Rallies on Strong Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.25.

EBAY currently public float of 544.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 5.78M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.76% and a quarterly performance of -14.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for eBay Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.51% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of -13.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to EBAY, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

EBAY Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.93. In addition, eBay Inc. saw -37.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES now owns 155,248 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 12,107 shares at $49.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 7,122 shares at $594,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.