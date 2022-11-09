Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.63. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that FuelCell Posts a Wider-Than-Expected Loss. But the Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 3.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.48, which is $0.31 above the current price. FCEL currently public float of 404.88M and currently shorts hold a 14.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCEL was 11.47M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.93% and a quarterly performance of -35.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for FuelCell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.92% for FCEL stocks with a simple moving average of -25.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

FCEL Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw -39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCEL starting from Bishop Michael S., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $9.24 back on Nov 24. After this action, Bishop Michael S. now owns 22,761 shares of FuelCell Energy Inc., valued at $55,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.05 for the present operating margin

-15.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at -145.23. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.30.