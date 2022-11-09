Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went up by 7.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock price has collected 11.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE :FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83. FSM currently public float of 287.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSM was 4.76M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stocks went up by 11.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.00% and a quarterly performance of 9.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.22% for FSM stocks with a simple moving average of 0.77% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at 24.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+33.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at +9.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.