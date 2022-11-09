Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s stock price has collected -30.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/13/22 that Comcast Stock Is Rallying. Citi Says Cable Sector Could Improve Value After Q3.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE :ATUS) Right Now?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Altice USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.23, which is $5.2 above the current price. ATUS currently public float of 388.27M and currently shorts hold a 11.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 5.45M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went down by -30.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.84% and a quarterly performance of -57.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Altice USA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.34% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of -53.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ATUS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

ATUS Trading at -34.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -30.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -71.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Stewart Charles, who sale 31,560 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stewart Charles now owns 1,323,925 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $315,284 using the latest closing price.

Mullen Mark, the Director of Altice USA Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $15.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Mullen Mark is holding 3,500 shares at $77,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.19 for the present operating margin

+48.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +9.81. Equity return is now at value -112.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.