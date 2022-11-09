Here’s Our Rant About RXO Inc. (RXO)

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) went up by 9.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE :RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for RXO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. RXO currently public float of 115.03M. Today, the average trading volume of RXO was 1.81M shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for RXO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.64% for the last 200 days.

RXO Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -5.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, RXO Inc. saw -13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.