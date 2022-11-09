Here’s How Your Trade ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Aggressively Right Now

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE :IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 1.00.

IBN currently public float of 3.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBN was 7.99M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.96% and a quarterly performance of 4.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for ICICI Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.42% for IBN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.19% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.