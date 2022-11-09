Here’s How Your Trade American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Aggressively Right Now

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went down by -21.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s stock price has collected -22.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE :AEL) Right Now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEL is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.09, which is $11.68 above the current price. AEL currently public float of 86.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEL was 503.18K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

AEL stocks went down by -22.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.56% and a quarterly performance of -21.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.05% for AEL stocks with a simple moving average of -14.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $44 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEL reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for AEL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AEL, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

AEL Trading at -15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.11%, as shares sank -15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL fell by -22.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.45. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw -15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Lorenzen Jeffrey D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lorenzen Jeffrey D now owns 36,439 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $1,000,078 using the latest closing price.

Neugent Gerard D., the Director of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 4,237 shares at $34.84 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Neugent Gerard D. is holding 51,003 shares at $147,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +11.71. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.