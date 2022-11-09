Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) went down by -24.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s stock price has collected -45.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ :GSUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSUN currently public float of 8.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSUN was 418.49K shares.

GSUN’s Market Performance

GSUN stocks went down by -45.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.13% and a quarterly performance of -70.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.68% for Golden Sun Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.00% for GSUN stocks with a simple moving average of -57.68% for the last 200 days.

GSUN Trading at -53.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.12%, as shares sank -46.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN fell by -45.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw -24.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.