eHealth Inc. (EHTH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) went up by 18.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.46. The company’s stock price has collected 41.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :EHTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for eHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.92, which is $6.72 above the current price. EHTH currently public float of 25.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHTH was 710.82K shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stocks went up by 41.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.00% and a quarterly performance of -51.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.32% for eHealth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.12% for EHTH stocks with a simple moving average of -59.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

EHTH Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.95%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +41.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw -85.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from WOLF DALE B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Mar 14. After this action, WOLF DALE B now owns 35,000 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $99,940 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 25,000 shares at $105,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.83 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at -19.39. Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -16.10 for asset returns.