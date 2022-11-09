Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zillow Group Inc. (Z)?

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.74. The company’s stock price has collected 6.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Zillow Warns of Slower Business After Earnings Beat

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.50, which is $4.98 above the current price. Z currently public float of 156.61M and currently shorts hold a 15.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 3.72M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went up by 6.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.74% and a quarterly performance of -15.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.59% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of -17.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.18. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -48.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 9,515 shares at the price of $31.10 back on Nov 03. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 68,554 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $295,922 using the latest closing price.

Spaulding Dan, the Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 7,296 shares at $34.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Spaulding Dan is holding 34,509 shares at $252,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.