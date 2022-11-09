Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.73.

SID currently public float of 716.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 4.48M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.84% and a quarterly performance of -15.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.37% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -28.82% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -39.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +25.59. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.