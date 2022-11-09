Can Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Remain Competitive?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went down by -8.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s stock price has collected -8.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SYTA currently public float of 32.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 2.73M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went down by -8.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.22% and a quarterly performance of -85.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.90% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.25% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -86.96% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -65.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1387. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -96.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Equity return is now at value -251.70, with -112.50 for asset returns.