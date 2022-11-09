Bioventus Inc. (BVS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) went down by -57.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.53. The company’s stock price has collected -60.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ :BVS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Bioventus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.80, which is $13.75 above the current price. BVS currently public float of 51.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVS was 134.07K shares.

BVS’s Market Performance

BVS stocks went down by -60.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.83% and a quarterly performance of -65.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.95% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -57.60% for BVS stocks with a simple moving average of -69.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BVS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $30 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BVS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BVS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

BVS Trading at -58.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.40%, as shares sank -55.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS fell by -60.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw -79.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from D’Adamio Anthony, who sale 16,016 shares at the price of $11.19 back on Apr 04. After this action, D’Adamio Anthony now owns 40,132 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $179,238 using the latest closing price.

Nosenzo John, the Chief Commercial Officer of Bioventus Inc., sale 65,963 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Nosenzo John is holding 83,932 shares at $733,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+67.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at +4.50. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.