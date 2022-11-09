Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) went up by 11.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected 26.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :AEHL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHL is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AEHL currently public float of 4.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHL was 150.24K shares.

AEHL’s Market Performance

AEHL stocks went up by 26.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.61% and a quarterly performance of -36.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.66% for AEHL stocks with a simple moving average of -30.00% for the last 200 days.

AEHL Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares surge +31.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL rose by +26.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5703. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw -56.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Equity return is now at value -79.30, with -26.40 for asset returns.