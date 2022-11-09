A Lesson to Learn: Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went down by -7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.06. The company’s stock price has collected -10.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.29.

CENN currently public float of 161.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 2.34M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went down by -10.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of -39.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.00% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -39.32% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9946. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -82.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.