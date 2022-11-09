A Lesson to Learn: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) went up by 5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE :AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.76.

AEM currently public float of 455.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEM was 2.88M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.39% and a quarterly performance of -0.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.98% for AEM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.22% for the last 200 days.

AEM Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.85. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.